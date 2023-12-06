Tusk's difficult in-tray on Poland's judicial independence

To the joy of rule-of-law activists around Europe — and the relief of the hundreds of persecution victims in Poland — the abusive, eurosceptic Law and Justice government in Warsaw was given its marching orders at the 15 October election. Only days are left now before it is replaced by a fresh cabinet formed by Brussels insider Donald Tusk's democratic opposition.
While the c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Martin Mycielski is vice-president of the Open Dialogue Foundation and lead-author of the Polish Public Prosecutor's Office: Selected Cases of Malicious Prosecution and Dereliction of Duties since 2015 series of reports. Wojciech Sadurski is Challis professor of jurisprudence in the University of Sydney School of Law, professor in the Centre for Europe in the University of Warsaw; member of the supervisory bodies of the Institute of Public Affairs and the Helsinki Foundation of Human Rights (both in Poland), member of the Global Commission of the Rule of Law. He discussed some of the issues in his op-ed in his Poland’s Constitutional Breakdown (Oxford University Press 2019).
Martin Mycielski is vice-president of the Open Dialogue Foundation and lead-author of the Polish Public Prosecutor's Office: Selected Cases of Malicious Prosecution and Dereliction of Duties since 2015 series of reports. Wojciech Sadurski is Challis professor of jurisprudence in the University of Sydney School of Law, professor in the Centre for Europe in the University of Warsaw; member of the supervisory bodies of the Institute of Public Affairs and the Helsinki Foundation of Human Rights (both in Poland), member of the Global Commission of the Rule of Law. He discussed some of the issues in his op-ed in his Poland’s Constitutional Breakdown (Oxford University Press 2019).