EU Commission unmoved by Polish president's veto

The European Commission was not impressed by Polish president Andrzej Duda’s decision, on Monday (24 July), to veto two of the draft laws that the EU executive heavily criticised last week.
The commission's spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, said the EU executive is “following the events and situation in Poland very closely".
"Things are changing even as we speak," Schinas told reporters only two hours after Duda's announcement. \n \nHe confirmed that the college of EU commissioners...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.