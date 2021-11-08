Ad
Kardzhali Hospital was among the facilities visited by the delegation (Photo: Council of Europe)

Bulgaria mental-health patients found covered in flies

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bulgaria has been condemned for degrading and inhumane treatment of people in state psychiatric hospitals and social care homes.

"They were found by the visiting delegation to be lying in rusted beds and dirty mattresses covered in flies," Alan Mitchell told EUobserver, last week.

Mitchell is the president of an anti-torture committee at the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe.

He described a "nauseating stench of urine" in some of the facilities, with some patients neglected...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Kardzhali Hospital was among the facilities visited by the delegation (Photo: Council of Europe)

