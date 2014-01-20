Ad
Reding: Member states are stalling on EU data protection reforms (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Snowden scandal to cost US cloud companies billions

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The US cloud industry faces up to €25.8 billion in lost revenues following revelations about US-led snooping on EU citizens.

“The surveillance revelations will cost the US cloud computing industry USD 22 to 35 billion in lost revenues over the next three year,” said EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding on Sunday (19 January) at the Digital Life Design Conference in Munich.

Reding drew her estimates from a report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think ta...

Rule of Law

Obama promises not to spy on EU leaders
Reding: Member states are stalling on EU data protection reforms (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rule of Law

