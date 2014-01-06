EU data law hits set-back in Germany

Germany’s new justice minister, Heiko Maas, wants to delay turning the EU's controversial data retention directive into German law.

His announcement, made in an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel on Sunday (5 January), comes amid legal action by the European Commission and despite the fact two leading parties in Germany's grand coalition want to go ahead.

Maas hails from the centre-left SPD party, which wants to postpone it.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre...