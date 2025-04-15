Ad
Weekly protests fill Elisabeth Bridge [Erzsébet Bridge] over the river Danube in Budapest for hours, in opposition to Viktor Orbán's new crackdown on human rights (Photo: Geson Rathnow)

Orbán plots revenge on Budapest bridge blockade protests

by Viktória Serdült, Budapest,

"This is not just about standing up for LGBTQI+ people. This is about the Hungarian government wanting to take away our rights. I know that occupying bridges is questionable because we are blocking the road. But at least we can show that we matter,” said András, a university student in his twenties.

He is one of hundreds of protesters who blocked the Elisabeth...

Author Bio

Viktória Serdült is a Budapest-based journalist for hvg.hu, covering EU affairs and domestic politics

