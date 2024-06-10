Political landslide in Hungary, amid rise of Orbán rival

A new era in Hungarian politics has begun.
What looked like just another boring EU election campaign turned out to be the most exciting yet - and not just because it was held on the same day as the local elections.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Viktória Serdült is a Budapest-based journalist for hvg.hu, covering EU affairs and domestic politics
Viktória Serdült is a Budapest-based journalist for hvg.hu, covering EU affairs and domestic politics