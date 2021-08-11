Is Poland ending 200 years of freedom of expression?

For decades Polish journalists have been their nation's best ambassadors. Ryszard Kapuściński, reported on dictators in Africa during Poland's communist years after 1950. He did not attack the ruling regime in Warsaw. But everyone got the message.
After 1990 Gazeta Wyborcza, the paper founded by Poland's best known journalist, Adam Michnik, was central to Poland's re-entry into European democracy after the dark decades of Soviet control.
The sparky irreverence of Polish journalist...
Denis MacShane is a former President of the UK National Union of Journalists. He wrote the first book in English on Polish Solidarity in 1982. He was Minister of Europe in the Tony Blair administration and helped negotiate Poland’s entry into the EU.
