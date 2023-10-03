Ad
euobserver
'What happens in a Schengen state affects the functioning of all Schengen countries,' EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas told MEPs, referring to Poland and the passport-free EU zone (Photo: European Parliament)

EU demands 'full clarity' from Warsaw on visa-scandal

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission and MEPs have asked Polish authorities to shed light on allegations regarding thousands of visas issued since 2021 apparently in exchange for bribes.

The scandal has cast a shadow over the rightwing ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, as they aim for a third term in office at highly-contested elections scheduled for 15 October.

"We take this issue very seriously and we expect full cooperation from the...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

