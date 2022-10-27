Ad
Verhofstadt: EU unfit for emerging 'new Age of Empires', time to act

by Guy Verhofstadt, Brussels,

It has been eight months since the war started and a new period in human history was born on our live TV screens. After the Cold War that started in Yalta, and after the victory of liberal democracy that culminated in the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, a new era has begun: a 'new Age of Empires'.

This new world order will not be based on the sovereignty of 199 individual countries, but on a brutal competition between big continental blocs — militarily as w...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Guy Verhofstadt is Renew Europe MEP and former prime minister of Belgium.

