euobserver
The EU court building in Luxembourg (Photo: Gwenael Piaser)

EU-US data pact skewered in court hearing

Rule of Law
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, LUXEMBOURG,

A lawyer for the European Commission told an EU judge on Tuesday (24 March) he should close his Facebook page if he wants to stop the US snooping on him, in what amounts to an admission that Safe Harbour, an EU-US data protection pact, doesn’t work.

“You might consider closing your Facebook account, if you have one,” European Commission attorney Bernhard Schima told attorney-general Yves Bot at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

The panel of judges were discussing the i...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The EU court building in Luxembourg (Photo: Gwenael Piaser)

