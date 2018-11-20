Boycott threats mount on eve of Interpol election

Lithuania has threatened to quit Interpol, along with Ukraine, if the international police agency elects a Russian official as its new president on Wednesday (21 November).

Its parliament voted 88 to nil on a resolution on Tuesday, saying that "if Mr Prokopchuk was elected head of Interpol, Lithuania, together with other democracies, should immediately consider withdrawing from this organisation".

Alexander Prokopchuk, a 56-year old Russian interior ministry official, led Russia...