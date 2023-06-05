Monday

5th Jun 2023

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Strengthening recovery, resilience and democracy in regions, cities and villages

  • Olgierd Geblewicz, President of the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions, President of West Pomerania Region, Poland.

By

Listen to article

Recently I joined local and regional leaders from across Europe to discuss how local and regional authorities can boost Europe's recovery. I heard how in the City of Gdańsk (Poland), a federation of universities was formed to improve the quality of research and development (R&D) in the city with the aim of addressing challenges and moving forward.

I also heard how a dilapidated castle in the rural Municipality of Dolní Studénky (Czechia) has been converted in apartments for vulnerable people with special needs as well as a site where NGOs and Universities can collaborate. I heard how the region of Pomorskie (Poland) is still supporting young Ukrainian children in their scholastic voyage. Local and regional authorities are, in one way or another, driving recovery and showcasing resilience in difficult circumstances.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU has presented tangible instruments to face the challenges on the ground, not least the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The RRF is one of the best examples of European solidarity, but we need to ensure that the funds are used to the greatest benefit of European citizens. Meanwhile, our members have also told me that several regions are not fully engaged in the implementation.

In order to truly achieve its stated objectives of European added-value, the RRF must embrace multilevel governance meaningfully and respond to the tangible challenges faced by people. This is vital to deliver concrete results across the RRF's pillars, through support for local economies and policies for job stimulation, but also through transformative projects focused on climate adaptation, sustainable urban mobility and resilient healthcare systems, which drive forward economic and territorial cohesion, competitiveness, and the green and digital transitions.

We appreciate the ongoing support of the EPP Group in the European Parliament in particular, to ensure more transparency and control for local and regional authorities to access RRF funds through its scrutiny dialogues with the European Commission. We will continue to do our part. From Lisbon to Warsaw, through our monthly meetings in European cities and regions, we are discussing the way in which we can pave the road to recovery with Mayors, Presidents of Regions, MEPs and national governments.

The local and regional level is vital in the defence of European democracy

Europe is facing constant threats to its democratic foundations from within and in particular from the outside through the spread of misinformation and hate speech stimulated by Russian troll farms. These can destabilise trust in public institutions and manipulate election outcomes, eroding the climate of tolerance in our societies, our regions, cities and villages. We are duty-bound to continue honouring the legacy of Mayor Paweł Adamowicz and carry on his fight against intolerance, radicalisation and the spread of hate-speech.

This is why in Gdańsk, the city of Solidarity, we local and regional leaders confirmed our commitment to work in a coordinated manner against foreign interference and misinformation, and to debunk these through civic education, by promoting citizens' media literacy and intensifying dialogue with citizens at regional and local levels to expose populists.

The dates of the European Elections are now confirmed and several local and regional elections will take place during the same period or even before. We are looking forward to delivering on the proposals of the Conference on the Future of Europe to strengthen democracy in the EU through the inclusion of European topics in public debates via political parties.

We have to stand up for Europe by strengthening our dialogue with citizens, our youth and by empowering the local and regional level. I encourage you to join me in this venture by proposing or participating in an EPP Local Dialogue in your village, city or region to discuss how to make Europe a better place to live in.

Author bio

Olgierd Geblewicz, President of the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions, President of West Pomerania Region, Poland.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Cities and regions stand with citizens and SMEs ahead of difficult winter
US senators, MEPs call to keep fossil-fuel lobbyists out of COP28

We, the undersigned members of the US Congress and the European Parliament, address this letter to the president of the United States, the president of the European Commission, the secretary-general of the UN, and the executive secretary of the UNFCCC.

Making the European Green Deal work for people

A recent World Bank report shows that, with appropriate social policies, the green transition could minimise the transitions' effects on wage differentials between university graduates and the rest and reduce regional inequalities across Europe.

EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China

Russia's attack on Ukraine and European values must remind us how important the enlargement process is, if properly conducted, as a motor for democracy, freedom, peace, the rule of law and prosperity, write six S&D MEPs.

Dialogue and action – Nordic cooperation and view on COP26

Nordic countries launched several initiatives at the COP26 climate conference which will have a real impact on the ground. Nordic and UK pension funds are to invest billions in clean energy and climate initiatives. Greenland has joined the Paris Agreement.

Latest News

  1. Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law
  2. Top EU court rules Poland's court reforms 'infringe law'
  3. Sweden's far-right is most anti-Green Deal party in EU
  4. Strengthening recovery, resilience and democracy in regions, cities and villages
  5. Why Hungary cannot be permitted to hold EU presidency
  6. Subcontracting rules allow firms to bypass EU labour rights
  7. Asylum and SLAPP positions in focus This WEEK
  8. Spanish PM to delay EU presidency speech due to snap election

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  2. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us