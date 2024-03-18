Monday

18th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo

  • Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen (c) in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

The EU is nearing a deal on using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy ammunition for Ukraine, while preparing the next round of anti-Russia sanctions.

"I hope today we'll have political unanimity ... to take windfall profits, not capital but revenues, to increase our capacity to finance Ukrainian defence," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (18 March).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I hope today an agreement will finally be reached," he added, speaking ahead of a monthly foreign ministers' meeting.

Borrell's optimism came after German chancellor Olaf Scholz also announced in Berlin on Friday: "We will use windfall profits from Russian assets frozen in Europe to financially support the purchase of weapons for Ukraine".

EU countries have frozen some €210bn of Russian assets since the war began.

Belgian financial firm Euroclear holds €191bn of them, generating extraordinary or "windfall" revenues of €4.4bn last year — the kind of money that would be skimmed off to pay for Ukraine arms in future under the EU plan.

And some EU states, such as Estonia, want the EU to seize Russian capital as well, even if it sparks legal retaliation against EU assets held abroad.

"This would show [Russian president Vladimir] Putin and the oligarchs we can take away their frozen assets," said Estonian foreign minister Markus Tsahkna on Monday.

"It would also be an important message to our taxpayers — that it's the aggressor who bears the cost," he added.

EU ministers will also agree to blacklist 35 Russians involved in the killing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February on Monday.

And they will start talks on the 14th round of Ukraine-war linked Russia sanctions, as well as on a new legal tool to blacklist Russian human-rights abusers in future.

"Manganese ore imported by Russia goes especially to military industries to make high-quality steel. We should sanction this," said Latvian foreign minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

Meanwhile, ministers mocked the presidential elections in Russia last weekend, in which Putin was said to have won with 87 percent of the vote.

"This was a farce," said Estonia's Tsahkna, after opposition candidates were disqualified and jailed.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis noted that just three percent of Russians living in Lithuania freely voted remotely for Putin.

Romanian foreign minister Luminița Odobescu said vote-counting in Russia-occupied lands in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine delegitimised the Russian election still further.

But a final statement agreed by the EU on Monday was less hawkish.

"The [Russian] elections took place in an ever-shrinking political space, which has resulted in an alarming increase of violations of civil and political rights," the EU-27 said, without questioning the vote's legitimacy as such.

Meanwhile, countries on the front line with Russia voiced dread at the prospect of at least six more years of Putin.

Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen said: "We need to prepare for a long-term strategic, even existential threat that Russia is posing to Europe".

"If we don't stop Russian aggression, then they won't stop," she said.

Latvia's Kariņš noted that Germany's Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron, who has proposed sending Western troops to Ukraine, have started to see Putin in a new light.

"There's a new sense of urgency in Europe. Now the French president shares the same sense of urgency we in the Baltics and in Poland have had for the past two years," he said.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. Macron on Western boots in Ukraine: What he really meant
  2. Ukrainian girl tells story of Russian child abductions
  3. Finnish PM: Russia preparing for 'long conflict with West'
Finnish PM: Russia preparing for 'long conflict with West'

Finland, which shares a border with Russia, has cautioned about the danger of a Russian attack in coming years. Russia is not "invincible" but "self-satisfaction is no longer an option," Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo said.

Opinion

Ukraine's accession is affordable — but corruption is the worry

We estimate the total direct cost of Ukraine to current member states via the regular EU budget at €19bn per year. But Ukraine's feeble democratic institutions have been weakened by the war, writes Zsolt Darvas of the Bruegel think-tank.

Latest News

  1. Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access
  2. Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe
  3. EU to agree Israeli-settler blacklist, Borrell says
  4. EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo
  5. Call to change EIB defence spending rules hits scepticism
  6. Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers
  7. EU summit, Gaza, Ukraine, reforms in focus this WEEK
  8. The present and future dystopia of political micro-targeting ads

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us