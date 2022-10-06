Thursday

6th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin

  • The meeting in Prague castle was originally conceived by France (Photo: Nuno Dantas)

By

Listen to article

"This meeting is a way of looking for a new order without Russia. It doesn't mean we want to exclude Russia forever, but this Russia, Putin's Russia, does not have a seat", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said at a Prague Castle where dozens of European leaders met to showcase Russia's pariah status beyond EU capitals.

The 44 countries ranged from Iceland in Europe's far-west to Azerbaijan on its eastern fringe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They included the EU27 and Nato allies Norway, Turkey, and the UK, as well as neutral Switzerland. They also included EU-aspirant states from the Western Balkans and former Soviet Union — but not Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The new club-of-44, called the European Political Committee (EPC), is a French project to draw allies closer in the face of Russian aggression. It is to meet at the level of ministers twice a year after its launch.

It is also meant to counter Kremlin propaganda that Russia is a victim of the US and EU and that Putin remains popular more broadly.

"All those who are gathered here know: Russia's attack on Ukraine is a brutal violation of the peace and security order that we had over the last decades in Europe," German chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The primary goal is that we all come together because the Russian war in Ukraine is affecting all of us in the security sense and also through our economies, through the rising energy costs," Latvian prime minister Krišjānis Kariņš added.

Some of those meeting in Prague, such as Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić have been much more Putin-friendly than EU hawks, despite Thursday's (6 October) declarations of solidarity.

The Czech prime minister and host, Petr Fiala, also begged the question on common values when he said the summit was "likeminded European democracies presenting a united front against Putin's brutality".

Azerbaijan is ruled by an authoritarian petro-dynasty, Serbia's Vučić has crushed opposition, and Erdoğan has jailed tens of thousands of dissidents.

And while no one in the EPC has just invaded and carved up their peaceful neighbour, the way Putin did with Ukraine, the French club is brimful with bilateral disputes.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of new war crimes days before the leaders met in the Czech Republic in their simmering conflict.

The summit placed Vučić in the same "family photo" as Kosovar president Vjosa Osmani, amid heightened security tensions on the border.

It also put Erdoğan next to Finnish and Swedish leaders, whom he accuses of harbouring Kurdish "terrorists" in a row on Nordic Nato accession.

But if the photo-ops masked divisions, the event was all the more a feat of diplomatic engineering for bringing the complex group together.

It was also an opportunity to bury hatchets. Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin said she would meet Erdoğan "if possible" to discuss Nato.

British diplomats hoped to warm up Dutch and French contacts on sensitive issues such as boat migrants and Northern Ireland customs arrangements.

"A post-Brexit Britain, as an independent country outside the EU, should be involved in discussions that affect the entire continent and all of us here at home," British prime minister Liz Truss said in The Times on Thursday.

EU countries the same day enacted an eighth round of sanctions on Russia, including new blacklists, an oil-price cap, and trade bans on its steel and forestry sectors in a further show of resolve.

"We don't accept that part of a neighbouring country [Ukraine] is annexed," Germany's Scholz said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Putin's diamond firm off the hook in EU sanctions
  2. MEPs worry Russian disinfo weakens support for Ukraine

Analysis

Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges

World leaders will meet in exactly four weeks to discuss some of the most pressing issues of climate change — amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and widespread mistrust in the developing world as green finance promises remain unfulfilled.

Last-minute legal changes to Bosnian election law stir controversy

"[…] We were astonished that on election day, the high representative for Bosnia imposed significant further changes to the constitution," Austrian MEP Andreas Schieder, head of the European Parliament election observation delegation to Bosnia said on Monday.

Column

The Iranian regime's expiration date

This 'headscarf revolution' is about women's rights and human rights in general, plus police brutality. Moreover, it is a leaderless revolution that is not driven by a leader or a group, but erupted spontaneously.

News in Brief

  1. Sweden: Nord Stream probe points to 'gross sabotage'
  2. Orbán rails against Russia sanctions at Prague summit
  3. MEPs urge inquiry into Mahsa Amini killing and Iran sanctions
  4. Thousands of Hungarian students and teachers protest
  5. Swedish MEP cuts hair mid-speech to support Iran women
  6. Danish general election called for 1 November
  7. Slovenia legalises gay marriage, adoption
  8. Russia's stand-in EU ambassador reprimanded on Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. What actually happened at the 'most complicated election in the world'?
  2. Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin
  3. Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers
  4. EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear
  5. Germany braces for criticism of national €200bn energy fund
  6. The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans
  7. Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges
  8. EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us