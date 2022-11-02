Thursday

3rd Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Feature

Kosmos-2558: Russia's killer satellite that could trigger Article 5

  • Low-orbit satellites, such as USA-326, are used for surveillance because cameras need to be as close to the ground as possible (Photo: European Space Agency)

By

Listen to article

Two blips of light in the night sky, whizzing around the globe every 90 minutes, could be where Russia opts to clash with Nato over the Ukraine war.

The first blip you see, if you look up at the right place and time even with a naked eye, is an American spy satellite called USA-326, launched on 2 February into an orbit some 500km above the earth and likely capable of taking images as detailed as legible car number plates.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Debris following an exchange of fire could make space too dangerous for normal satellites (Photo: European Space Agency/Pierre Carril)

The second blip, which follows anything from a few seconds to 30 minutes later in a nearly identical orbit 50km lower, is a Russian military satellite called Kosmos-2558.

It was launched on 1 August from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in north-west Russia the moment USA-326 passed overhead, in what looked like an effort to gather information on the US surveillance probe.

The two satellites can be watched on a video posted by Marco Langbroek, a Dutch scientist, in what he called a "Cold War cat-and-mouse game" in his blog.

Russia's tailgating was "really irresponsible", American general James H. Dickinson, in charge of US Space Command, also told the NBC broadcaster on 10 August, in the only high-level comment so far on the satellite duel.

But Kosmos-2558's real mission might be more sinister than mere counter-surveillance, given its capabilities.

It can deploy a small, manoeuvrable subsatellite, armed with a projectile, that could catch USA-326 and shoot it down, two Russian dummy-runs of the same anti-satellite system showed in 2019 and 2017.

Russia also blew up one of its own satellites with a ground-launched missile called Nudol in a test in November 2021 — a display of space aggression just three months before invading Ukraine.

And a Russian official, Konstantin Vorontsov, turned up the heat last week by telling the UN that Western satellites seen as helping Ukraine, for instance by gathering intelligence or providing communication links, "may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike".

Vorontsov was referring to dual-use civilian satellites, such as Space-X's Starlink, rather than military ones, such as US-326, but his warning echoed widely.

"It's very worrying and you can be sure the Pentagon is tracking it [Kosmos-2558] closely," Bart Hendrickx, a Belgian writer on satellite security, told EUobserver on Tuesday (1 November).

"They [the Russians] seem to be waiting for the right moment to deploy that subsatellite. It hasn't separated yet, but once it does, it could move next to the US satellite and do the unthinkable," he said.

For its part, Nato is thinking what to do if Russia attacks its infrastructure, up above or down below.

Defence ministers, meeting in Brussels last month, agreed to step up intelligence-sharing on space and undersea structures, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said, amid suspicion that Russia blew up a Baltic Sea gas pipeline in September to spook the West.

When asked by EUobserver this week if a satellite strike would prompt Nato retaliation, a Nato official declined to answer.

He instead quoted Stoltenberg from the Brussels meeting, who said: "Exactly what kind of measure [Nato retaliation], depends on the nature of the attack. And we will never give our potential adversaries the privilege of defining exactly where the threshold for Article 5 [the Nato treaty's mutual defence clause] goes".

Jamie Shea, a former senior Nato official now teaching war studies in Exeter University in the UK, was more outspoken.

"Any attack by Russia against satellites used by Nato [member states] in space would be seen as an act of aggression that could trigger Article 5," he said.

"Other allies whose satellites are damaged by the space debris engendered by a Russian attack could also request the activation of Article 5," he added.

Nato doctrine says its retaliation, in any event, would be "proportionate" to the act of aggression.

Russian supremacy

But Nato's limited capabilities, as well as the catastrophic collateral damage of space warfare, would complicate its response.

The US is the only Nato ally with anti-satellite systems, first developed in the Cold War. It also has the most advanced signals-interception spy satellites, in a high orbit 36,000km above the earth.

But Russia is miles ahead in terms of modern, operational counter-satellite capabilities, according to open source information analysed by the Secure World Foundation, a Washington-based think-tank.

The last time the US tested its abilities was when it shot down one of its old, low-orbit satellites in 2008.

It did so using a modified surface-to-air missile rather than a specialised space weapon and there is no sign its arsenal has moved on in recent years.

But Kosmos-2558s and Nudols aside, Russia is rolling out the 'Burevestnik' programme of killer satellites launched into orbit from the belly of fighter jets.

It has developed laser cannons mounted on trucks or fixed at a base in the North Caucasus, which can destroy satellites' optical sensors, rendering them useless, though it is not known if the laser systems are up-and-running yet, Hendrickx, the Belgian expert, said.

It also has ground-based electronic warfare systems that can jam communications and radar-imaging satellites.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's anti-satellite supremacy might be one reason why he would pick space as a theatre of conflict in which to give Nato a bloody nose.

The fact the West would be reluctant to shoot down Russian satellites in retaliation even if it could do so might also be a factor in his calculations.

Russia's Nudol test in 2021 created "more than 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris" and "hundreds of thousands of smaller [fragments]," US Space Command said at the time.

A cloud of the shrapnel prompted astronauts in the International Space Station, including Russian ones, to make evasive manoeuvres on 25 October when it passed by, Hendrickx noted, in a show of the enduring danger.

End of space age?

"If there was ever a war in space using kinetic weapons on a large scale, it would make space so full of debris that it would be impossible to use for any satellites at all," Hendrickx said.

And while Western allies would be wary of collateral damage to their own satellites, or to Chinese and Indian ones, Russia has a track record of irresponsible behaviour in the sky.

"Russian space debris is also a threat as Russia thus far has not removed from orbit its dozens of defunct satellites that now constitute space junk. This requires Nato countries to pay increasing attention to repositioning their own satellites periodically to avoid collisions," Shea, the former Nato official, said, even though some other space powers are guilty of similar neglect.

Nato's defensive options include "hardening satellites against debris and lasers (with shields) and making satellites more manoeuvrable," he said.

And in any case, no single Russian attack could shut down Western surveillance, GPS, or telecommunications systems, he noted.

"Allies and the EU are also deploying their satellites in constellations so that if one is taken out the system can quickly be reconfigured to maintain connectivity," Shea said.

"Conflict in space is not inevitable," Nivedita Raju, an expert at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a think-tank, said.

But "trends in space security point to growing potential for escalation", she said.

"It's in every state's interest to prevent conflict, as it would have devastating effects for all stakeholders," she added, recalling Hendrickx on the threat of space debris.

"It is imperative to adopt urgent measures to address potential escalation, including correcting rhetoric and clarifying applicable laws," Raju said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Mysterious Atlantic cable cuts linked to Russian fishing vessels
  2. Europe to define new space ambitions at February summit
  3. Can Europe protect its underwater cables from sabotage?
  4. Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks

Feature

Europe to define new space ambitions at February summit

The number of commercial satellites in orbit is growing exponentially, as is space tourism - and with it, problems with debris. Does Europe want to join the race and invest in more satellites and future Moon or Mars missions?

Opinion

Can Europe protect its underwater cables from sabotage?

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was the first major attack on European maritime infrastructure. But while the EU Commission has a critical infrastructure directive in the works, it largely focuses on cybersecurity —not physical attacks.

Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks

Measuring stations connected to the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) detected powerful underwater explosions close to the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Poland has already declared it "sabotage".

Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

Denmark's anti-piracy mission in Gulf of Guinea was launched with such haste that no protocols were made with the Nigerian government. So no plan was in place if Denmark killed or captured pirates — likely to be Nigerian nationals.

Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

Denmark's anti-piracy mission in Gulf of Guinea was launched with such haste that no protocols were made with the Nigerian government. So no plan was in place if Denmark killed or captured pirates — likely to be Nigerian nationals.

Column

Why the West is losing support

Europe and the US are seen as imposing rules upon the rest but not following these rules themselves. Europe is insisting on democracy, human rights and the rule of law in third countries — but not several EU member states

News in Brief

  1. Danish social democrats secure best result in 20 years
  2. EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  3. Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  4. EU 'no comment' on next UK PM
  5. EU plans to provide Ukraine €1.5bn per month next year
  6. France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
  7. New Swedish PM ready to meet Turkey leader over Nato bid
  8. Scholz promises to 'look into' new EU debt fund

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  2. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  3. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  5. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  6. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

Latest News

  1. ECB sets 2024 deadline for European banks to deal with climate risks
  2. Kosmos-2558: Russia's killer satellite that could trigger Article 5
  3. Poland's ruling party's attempts to censor LGBTQ+ artists
  4. NGOs tell Athens that Turkey is not safe for refugees
  5. Nordic Nato candidates seek no opt-outs on nukes
  6. Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea
  7. Why the West is losing support
  8. Lula's other problem — not the Amazon, the wetlands

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us