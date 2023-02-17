Friday

17th Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Analysis

Is Sweden doing too little for 'earthquake diplomacy' with Ankara?

  • Nato summit chamber in Brussels (Photo: Nato)

By

Listen to article

The catastrophic earthquake in Turkey has put on hold its row with Sweden on Nato expansion — but is Stockholm missing an opportunity to really mend relations?

Ever since the twin Swedish and Finnish bids to join Nato were filed in May last year, Turkey has doubled down on its conditions to accept the two countries as new members.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Last July, Turkey gave Sweden a list of 33 names of exiled Turkish dissidents of mostly Kurdish origin to be extradited before it would ratify the Swedish bid.

The list soon grew to 71 names.

And it grew to more than 120 in January when a far-right Danish-Swedish provocateur, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Quran outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm.

Many experts on Swedish-Turkish relations agree that Sweden is being used as a political punchbag by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling AKP party ahead of elections in May.

The election might now be postponed due to the natural disaster, meaning the dispute could drag on into a planned Nato summit in July.

And there's even high-level talk of Finland joining Nato alone — breaking a decades-long tradition of military cooperation — due to the urgency of Russia's security threat to Europe.

In this context, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström announced a day or so after the earthquake in southeast Turkey and northern Syria that his country was donating 7 million SEK (€628,000) to the catastrophe fund.

A few days later, the Swedish foreign ministry added 30 million SEK to the pot.

Five days after the earthquake, the first Swedish airplane landed in Turkey with aid and personnel.

And while there is no explicit quid pro quo in Sweden's humanitarian effort, the Nato connection is on Stockholm's mind.

When EUobserver asked the Swedish foreign ministry how the negotiations with Turkey on Nato might be affected by the current situation, it sent a link with a summary of the earthquake aid that Sweden is giving to Turkey and Syria.

The concept of 'earthquake diplomacy' also isn't new.

The phrase was coined in 1999 following a series of tremors in Greece and Turkey, which improved relations due to an outpouring of mutual assistance by ordinary people.

But if that is what Billström was hoping for, then Sweden ought to be doing more, according to Paul Levin, the director of Turkish studies at Stockholm University.

"As with other catastrophes, such as the tsunami in Thailand in 2003 or the Covid pandemic, the Swedish government has acted slowly," he told EUobserver.

An outpouring of Swedish aid could have given Erdoğan a golden off-ramp to the Nato row, Levin added.

"There's [still] an urgent need for tents and sleeping bags," he said. "Sweden could, both in its role as the current chairman of the EU and its role as a future [Nato] partner for Turkey, emphasise the aid given to Turkey even more", Levin said.

Meanwhile, EU aid-coordination meetings for Turkey and Syria could have been held in Stockholm rather than Brussels.

"In Turkey, these things matter. Active public diplomacy with pictures in social media and vocal statements are seen as positive," Levin said.

Instead, Sweden's contribution has gone unnoticed in Turkish media, which remains dominated by opposition criticism of government mistakes, Levin noted.

Andrea Karlsson, a Swedish expert at the European Endowment for Democracy, an EU-funded grant-making body in Brussels, also said the earthquake has blown Turkish politics wide open.

"It's difficult to foresee what the combination of immense collective sorrow and anger can lead to, but this catastrophe will be central to the election campaign in Turkey, even though the elections might be postponed," she told this website.

Helping people in need out of genuine sympathy can pay political dividends without any cynical agenda, she said.

It happened in the 1999 Greek-Turkey quake and it is happening again in 2023 — but with Sweden not much in sight.

"After the earthquake in 1999 the relations between Greece and Turkey were greatly improved, and now they are contributing again despite the relation being very tense. The same goes with Armenia, which now opened its borders [with Turkey] for the first time in 30 years for humanitarian aid," Karlsson said.

"With this said, Sweden can, with generous humanitarian aid, also contribute to improve relations with Turkey," she said.

Author bio

Rasmus Canbäck is a journalist with the Stockholm-based Swedish-German investigative platform Blankspot.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Eight EU states press for more Turkey-style migrant swap deals
  2. EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border
  3. No sign of quick Nato deal, as Turkey and Sweden dig in
  4. After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdogan's failures
Eight EU states press for more Turkey-style migrant swap deals

A joint letter from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia seeks to create more Turkey-like migrant swap deals. But a pending Greek case at the European Court of Justice may complicate those plans.

EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border

The European Commission wants to shore up the land border between Bulgaria and Turkey with drones. "We can strengthen the border with management capabilities," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs.

Opinion

After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdogan's failures

One week after Turkey's earthquake left more than 30,000 people dead, hope of survival has been replaced by public anger. For two decades, Turkey's government has failed to enforce its own construction requirements, resulting in catastrophic building collapses.

Opinion

After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdogan's failures

One week after Turkey's earthquake left more than 30,000 people dead, hope of survival has been replaced by public anger. For two decades, Turkey's government has failed to enforce its own construction requirements, resulting in catastrophic building collapses.

Opinion

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Mali has kicked out European forces. Instead, the Russians, and their Wagner paramilitaries are welcomed in. What can we learn from it? What do Mali's pro-Russian civil society actors themselves say? What drives the choice to invite Russia in?

Latest News

  1. Is Sweden doing too little for 'earthquake diplomacy' with Ankara?
  2. MEPs adopt 'historic' resolution on ECB
  3. Far-right opposed EU ethics body to fight corruption
  4. After the earthquake, EU must confront Erdogan's failures
  5. Corruption in the family
  6. On migration, Europe needs to pivot from walls to work
  7. EU renewing ban on sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary
  8. MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us