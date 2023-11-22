Thursday

23rd Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

'Hope and liberty' of Palestinians only way to peace, says EU chief

  • The reported number of children killed in Gaza has now exceeded 5,000, says the UNRWA, the agency operating there (Photo: UNRWA)

By

Listen to article

Peace in Israel can only be secured if built on the hope, liberty, and dignity of the Palestinian people, according to Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.

"Peace will be built on the hope of the Palestinian people, their hope to live in liberty and dignity. Without this there will be no peace," he said on Wednesday (22 November).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Borrell also said Israel needs a Palestinian state more than anyone because the best guarantee of peace and security for Israel is the existence of a Palestinian state.

And he also called out the attacks against Palestinians by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

The statement, made to the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg, follows the release earlier Wednesday of 50 out of some 240 hostages seized by the Hamas terrorist group on 7 October.

Israel in return agreed to release 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, as well as halt all military actions in Gaza for four days.

European Commission president Von der Leyen welcomed the move, issuing a statement demanding Hamas immediately release all remaining hostages.

She also asked her commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič, to upscale further humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza.

Lenarčič, also speaking at the Strasbourg plenary on Wednesday, said that around 13,000 Palestinians have been reported killed and that 1.7 million are displaced within Gaza.

"We are seeing ongoing attacks on, and fighting around, medical facilities, which are protected under the international humanitarian law," he said.

And he noted acute shortages across Gaza of all the most basic needs, including food, medicines, aesthetics and water.

"Only nine out of 35 hospitals in Gaza are reportedly still functioning — and this only partially," he said, adding that at least 108 people working for the United Nations in Gaza have also been killed.

Lenarčič also took issue with Israel allowing in only 120,000 litres of fuel for humanitarian operations, noting it would only cover a third of daily needs.

And he said €100m of EU humanitarian funding for the occupied Palestinian territory is currently being rolled out through the help of he United Nations and others.

"We hope that the agreement on the pause of hostilities that has just been reached will allow for a substantial surge in humanitarian aid delivery into and within Gaza," he said.

Similar appeals have also been made by the civil society organisations.

In a statement, Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that a four-day humanitarian pause was not enough to address the needs caused by six weeks of fighting, bloodshed, and destruction.

"Neither hostages nor access to humanitarian relief should ever become bargaining chips in political or military negotiations," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. 'EU has no interest in peace,' ex-Palestinian envoy to EU says
  2. EU 'unfazed' by antisemitic billboards despite Gaza war
  3. EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza
EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza

The EU has backed Israel in saying its unprecedented killing of civilians in Gaza is partly due to terrorists' use of "human shields", amid intense debate on the morality of the war.

Opinion

Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

I completely agree with the Berlin government's concern about anti-Semitism in Germany — but I think its approach to the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank is morally wrong, politically damaging, rigid and likely to break soon.

Latest News

  1. Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate
  2. Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign
  3. Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate
  4. Orban's sovereignty bill seen as fresh attack on rule of law
  5. Tug-of-war on bioplastics in new EU packaging waste rules
  6. 'Hope and liberty' of Palestinians only way to peace, says EU chief
  7. As EU visits Havana, five truths about human rights in Cuba
  8. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us