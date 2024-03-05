An Israeli invasion of Rafah could be a turning point in the Gaza war, but with the EU unable to stop escalation even if it managed to agree on sanctions.

"The immediate question is what happens when Israel moves into Rafah and butchery starts with a vengeance unseen in modern times", said Robert Baer, a US writer on security affairs and a former CIA officer, who worked in Iraq in the 1990s and in 2003.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borell, who has taken a more hawkish line against Israel than European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

"People like to throw around the cliché 'inflection point', but we're about to see what that means," Baer warned.

He spoke as Israel prepared to invade the town of Rafah in southern Gaza at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on 10 or 11 March, putting at risk the 1.5 million Palestinian refugees in the area.

Israel says the operation is needed to destroy the last battalions of Palestinian militant group Hamas and its arms-smuggling tunnels to Egypt.

"There isn't any question that [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu intends to invade Rafah with an all-out assault," said H. A. Hellyer, a Middle East specialist at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), a British think-tank.

"This isn't speculation — he [Netanyahu] has said, very bluntly, that irrespective of any hostage deal, he sees going into Rafah as necessary," said Hellyer, referring to ongoing talks for Hamas to free Israeli captives in return for a ceasefire, which appeared to have broken down on Tuesday (5 March).

The Rafah assault is to coincide with Israeli curbs on Ramadan mosque-attendance in Jerusalem and the West Bank, raising tensions further.

And for Baer and Hellyer, the situation could cause a West Bank uprising, as well as more intense attacks on Israel by pro-Hamas militant groups Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen.

It could even see attacks by pro-Hamas Iran, leading to a regional war, in which the US and UK would likely step in to protect Israel.

"When Israel flattens Rafah, killing who knows how many, we'll see if there's an 'Arab street'. What's surprised me is that there's been no terrorism already", Baer said.

"The chances we [the US] end up being talked into a war with Iran are good," he said.

Hellyer said: "Israel's continual escalation makes further regional escalation more plausible".

"It's incredibly dangerous, reckless ... We have to take this seriously", he added.

Other specialists cautioned against alarmism.

"It's striking there's been no uncontrolled escalation [by Israelis' enemies] in the past five months", said Edmund Fitton-Brown, the UK's former ambassador to Yemen, who is now an adviser to the Counter Extremism Project, a non-profit group based in Germany and the US.

"There is some sense in which Hamas foisted this crisis on everyone else and they [Hamas' allies] have to calculate their own interests in response," he said.

The "crisis" began when Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing around 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping some 250 others.

"There are triggers that could cause the US to step up attacks on Iranian assets, the outcome of which would be unpredictable", Fitton-Brown also said.

But the idea that a Rafah assault could lead to an Iran-US war was a "rather elaborate scenario", he said.

"The Houthis have shown the most commitment in solidarity, but their capacity to escalate beyond their current tactics are limited," he added, referring to current Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

Anders Persson, a Middle East lecturer at Linnaeus University in Sweden, said: "The manner in which the IDF [Israeli Defence Forces] carries out the Rafah assault will also matter".

Sabra and Shatila

One previous 'turning point' in the Arab-Israeli conflict was the Sabra and Shatila massacre in 1982, which saw the first major wave of "revulsion" against Israel in Europe, Persson said.

Israel was accused of orchestrating the killings of hundreds of Lebanese people and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon by local militias.

But it was more the grotesque quality of the violence in Sabra and Shatila than the sheer quantity of deaths which turned world opinion, Persson said.

And while Israeli fire had killed over 30,600 Palestinians in Gaza already, there was no sign IDF soldiers were going into Rafah to torture civilians the way Hamas did on 7 October or Israel's allies did in 1982, Persson added.

Hopes the Rafah assault won't lead to a wider war hang on the belief that Israel doesn't want one, however.

And some Israeli as well as foreign commentators feared such a belief could be misplaced.

"I do think [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich definitely want escalation in the West Bank," said Yehuda Shaul, the director of Ofek, a Jerusalem-based think-tank, referring to two far-right ministers in Netanyahu's cabinet.

Baer said: "The Israeli fanatical right intends to restore the historical borders of Judea and Samaria. It means driving out the Palestinians completely".

"With Gaza, they're well on their way. When Trump is back, they'll move to phase two — [a war with] Iran and Hezbollah," he added, referring to Donald Trump, the pro-Israeli former US president, who formally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

EU arms ban?

For its part, the EU is in talks to suspend Israel's trade perks and to blacklist 12 violent Israeli settlers in a bid to chill aggression.

If there is a slaughter in Rafah, then France might lead additional calls for an EU arms embargo on Israel, the way former French president Charles De Gaulle did in the 1967 Six-Day War, said Nicolas Tenzer, from the Paris School of International Affairs.

The 1982 Lebanon War also saw the EU pause high-level meetings with Israel and recommend a halt to arms sales, in a sign of how Europe might react to Rafah.

Other options included halting EU science cooperation with Israel and suspending the EU's visa waiver for all Israeli citizens, Persson said.

"It would cause enormous pressure — every other plane that takes off from Ben Gurion airport [in Israel] lands in the EU", he said.

But the EU-27 of today is less nimble than the EU-10 of the 1980s, with 17 more veto holders and with staunch Israeli ally Hungary blocking any sanctions so far.

And even if Europe reached consensus, an EU arms ban would not deal the IDF a crippling blow.

EU countries granted €609m of arms-export licences to Israel in 2022, according to the latest EU figures, which give a snapshot of the pre-war arms trade.

The field was led by France (€356m), Romania (€106m), the Czech Republic (€42m), and Germany (€32m).

But many of the licences were for components used by Israel to manufacture weapons for export, instead of the 155mm shells and guided munitions that Israel needed to fight in Gaza or beyond, according to the Stockholm International Peace Institute, a Swedish think-tank.

US red lines

And that meant only the US, which supplied the bulk of Israel's arsenal, could effectively halt an Israeli regime bent on fully destroying Gaza.

"Israel can't fight this war without Western missiles and artillery shells," said Baer.

"If the intention is to make Gaza uninhabitable and recolonise it, the need for artillery shells and explosives is incalculable, which isn't to mention a war in Lebanon," he added.

Hellyer said the harsh realities meant "European signals are important, but they won't stop the Israelis".

"They might help us Westerners with our conscience a bit, but Israel will still plough forward," he said.

Meanwhile, the US did nothing in reaction to the Sabra and Shatila massacre, in another lesson from history.

It also did nothing about the USS Liberty incident in 1967, when Israel killed 37 US sailors, and nothing after the Deir Yassin massacre in 1948, when Israeli settlers murdered Palestinian villagers.

"There are no red lines," Baer said, in terms of cutting off US military aid for Israel.

"Just wait till Trump is back," he said, referring to US elections in November.