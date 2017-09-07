Thursday

7th Sep 2017

Spanish PM vows to block Catalan independence vote

  • "There will be no self-determination referendum in Catalonia," said Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy. (Photo: Pool Moncloa/Diego Crespo)

The Spanish government vowed on Thursday (7 September) to block Catalonia's independence referendum, called for 1 October, and threatened to launch legal proceedings against the region's leaders.

"There will be no self-determination referendum in Catalonia," Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said after an emergency cabinet meeting in Madrid.

He said he will ask the Constitutional Tribunal to revoke the law to organise the vote, which was adopted on Wednesday by the Catalan parliament.

In the past, the court has said that any referendum organised without the central government's consent would be illegal.

It said it would meet on Thursday evening to examine the government's demand.

Rajoy said that the law was an "intolerable act of disobedience".

"What is not legal, is not democratic," Rajoy said. "Democracy will respond with firmness, with composure, with serenity and with dignity."

He called on Catalan leaders "not to go towards the cliff, accept the failure of their political project and abandon this process."

The government sent a letter to mayors, asking them to prevent the vote from taking place.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, the president and vice president of Catalonia's government, Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras, had asked mayors to allow the vote in their communes and warned that alternative voting stations would be established if they refuse to comply.

Also on Thursday, Spanish state prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza announced that a case will be opened against any member of the Generalitat, the Catalan government, who participates in organising the referendum.

He said that Catalan prosecutors will investigate actions that could be considered as crimes of disobedience, embezzlement and misuse of public money.

He added that Catalan authorities' move towards the referendum was in violation of constitutional rulings and Catalonia's statute of autonomy.

Members of the Catalan parliament who voted for the referendum law on Wednesday, as well as Puigdemont, who signed a decree calling the vote, could be prosecuted.

List of voters

The government and prosecutor's move come after the Spanish police searched a Catalan printing company that was suspected of printing documents for the referendum.

According to media, the police found a document in Spanish and Catalan that could be a list of voters. The Catalan government denied on Thursday that it had ordered the documents.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, the parliament was debating a bill to organise the transition towards an independent state if the separatists win the vote on 1 October.

As was the case on Wednesday, during the debate on the referendum law, Thursday's session was heated between separatist parties pushing for a vote and opposition parties trying to stop them.

In the late afternoon, the session was suspended to allow discussions between political group leaders.

