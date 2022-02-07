No EU evacuation plan for Ukraine local staff

Local staff at the EU embassy in Kyiv were not included in recent evacuation plans, posing wider questions on duty of care in the wake of last year's chaotic Western pull-out from Afghanistan.

EU diplomats in Kyiv were circulated plans in early December about what to do if worse came to worst.

Such plans normally detail where they should gather in the event of an emergency and which member states' embassies in the Ukrainian city would get them and their families onto flights back ...