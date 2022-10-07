Ad
euobserver
Uranium. Russia supplies around 20 percent of all EU imports, with only Niger (24.3 percent) and Kazakhstan (23 percent) bigger uranium trade partners (Photo: Wikimedia)

Investigation

Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions

EU & the World
Investigations
Ukraine
by Investigate Europe, Brussels,

"Russian nuclear terror requires a stronger response from the international community [including] sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel." Those were the words Ukraine's president Volodomyr Zelensky tweeted in August, after the shelling of a nuclear power plant in the country.

Since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigationsUkraineInvestigation

Related articles

Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission
How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox
Elephant in the summit room — Russia's uranium exports
Uranium. Russia supplies around 20 percent of all EU imports, with only Niger (24.3 percent) and Kazakhstan (23 percent) bigger uranium trade partners (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigationsUkraineInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections