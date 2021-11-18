Ad
'Because of the Statis inaccurate and fraudulent statements Kazakhstan was deprived of its right to be heard,' the Belgian court ruled (Photo: Wikipedia)

Landmark ruling reveals misuse of Energy Charter Treaty

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The Belgian Appeal Court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday (16 November) in what Kazakhstan's legal representatives described as "one of the biggest frauds in the history of international arbitration."

Since 2010 Kazakhstan has been locked in a legal battle with the Ascom Group, a multinational company owned by one of Moldova's richest oligarchs: Anatoli Stati and his son and Gabriel (the Statis).

In 2013 the arbitration tribunal awarded approximately €500m to the Statis und...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

