Landmark ruling reveals misuse of Energy Charter Treaty

The Belgian Appeal Court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday (16 November) in what Kazakhstan's legal representatives described as "one of the biggest frauds in the history of international arbitration."

Since 2010 Kazakhstan has been locked in a legal battle with the Ascom Group, a multinational company owned by one of Moldova's richest oligarchs: Anatoli Stati and his son and Gabriel (the Statis).

In 2013 the arbitration tribunal awarded approximately €500m to the Statis und...