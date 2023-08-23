Wednesday

23rd Aug 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

Spain's king asks conservative Feijóo to form government

  • Centre-right Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The Spanish king's decision was based on 'tradition' of supporting candidate of party or group with most votes (Photo: European People's Party)

By

Listen to article

Spain's King Felipe VI has nominated the conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to be the country's next prime minister.

Following inconclusive results on 23 July, both the socialist incumbent Pedro Sánchez and the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo put themselves forward as candidates for an inauguration — for which neither had sufficient parliamentary support, however.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Núñez Feijóo was the candidate with the most votes in national election last month, but his party did not reach the majority of 176 seats needed to form a government.

Under the current scenario, with the support of the far-right Vox party (33) and the regionalist UPN and Coalición Canaria parties, he would be just four seats short of that majority.

The only chance of obtaining sufficient political support would be with the seats of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) — which has already refused to support Feijóo on several occasions.

In this multi-polar context, Felipe VI's decision was based on the 'tradition' of supporting the candidate of the force with the most votes, which is why the monarch gave the centre-right Popular Party leader a first attempt at investiture.

The Spanish constitution stipulates that the king proposes a candidate for investiture after consulting with the parties. This does not mean that this nomination is necessary to govern.

In practice, the candidate must be voted on by the members of the congress (lower house). A vote in which Feijóo would have to win an absolute majority — or a simple majority in a second vote (more votes in favour than against) to be held 48 hours later.

This inauguration session does not yet have a date.

However, if the necessary support is not achieved two months after this first vote, new elections will be held, probably in December, but possibly as late as January.

The defeat of the conservative Feijóo is almost certain, given the potential support already expressed by the other political parties.

Incumbent centre-left prime minister Sánchez himself is confident of his chances. "We believe that the socialist party (PSOE) is capable of gathering support for the inauguration, as was shown last week," he said.

Last Thursday, the socialists took control of the parliament, where they won an absolute majority with the support of the Catalan independence separatists led by the self-exiled Carles Puigdemont.

Sánchez is theoretically in a better position to secure the necessary support to become the next prime minister, but his support is not yet assured.

"The investiture is exactly where it was the day after the elections," Puigdemont said on social media after the vote in congress.

The PSOE need several partners to govern, as they have only 152 seats, including those of the leftwing Sumar party.

"If future agreements are reached, it will be because (political promises) have a verifiable guarantee," Puigdemont also tweeted.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. Spain's socialists win presidency of lower chamber
  2. Why Spain's Popular Party is doomed to fail
  3. Vox's failure leaves Spain with hung parliament
  4. Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?
Vox's failure leaves Spain with hung parliament

Sunday's election in Spain has left a fragmented political landscape, where no party or potential coalition has achieved a clear working majority — raising concerns about a stalemate or even new elections.

Luxury pension for MEPs remains mired in secrecy

The European Parliament won't disclose recent investments made in a luxury pension scheme for MEPs — despite demands made by the EU's administrative watchdog, the European Ombudsman.

Latest News

  1. Spain's king asks conservative Feijóo to form government
  2. Poland and Malta: EU capitals of legal harassment of journalists
  3. Saudis killed hundreds of migrants, says Human Rights Watch
  4. BRICS summit: no Putin, but leaders plan to expand bloc
  5. The eurozone labour market is not as strong as you think
  6. EU and Western Balkans leaders meet for enlargement talks
  7. Koran-burnings to continue, despite Sweden terror threat
  8. Super-rich and poorest both see drop in wealth, study finds

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us