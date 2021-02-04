Ad
The average price of a pack of cigarettes can range from €2.57 in Bulgaria to €11.37 in Ireland (Photo: Pixabay)

EU Commission targets tobacco and alcohol in cancer fight

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (3 February) a €4bn plan to improve the fight against cancer - a leading cause of death with a substantial economic burden in the EU.

"In 2020, while we were all fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us were fighting a silent battle. The battle against cancer," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video s...

