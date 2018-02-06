Tuesday

6th Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU promises to respect Western Sahara trade ruling

  • EU commission says the December 2016 EU court ruling on the Western Sahara will be respected (Photo: Mark Fisher)

By

The European Commission is seeking a trade deal with Morocco but some MEPs say a draft appears to ignore a European Court of Justice ruling on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

However, a commission spokesperson on Monday (5 February) said they are sticking to the judgement and that any final deal will follow the court's ruling on the territory.

"The starting point is the respect of the court judgement and the goal is to clarify the status of products from Western Sahara," the spokesperson said, in an email.

The Western Sahara is a disputed territory annexed by Morocco in the late 1970s. A shaky ceasefire between the Polisario independence movement and Morocco was signed in 1991.

The United Nations says the largely marginalised indigenous Sahrawi have a right to a referendum on independence. But the poll has yet to take place, posing questions on moves by Rabat and EU to secure any trade deals that involve exploiting resources in the desert area.

The EU court ruled in December 2016 that any such pacts between the EU and Morocco are not applicable to Western Sahara. The Luxembourg-court had also described the Western Sahara as a "separate and distinct" territory from Morocco.

But last week, a set of letters that seek to amend the trade and customs protocols of the EU-Morocco association agreement had been initialed between the EU commission services and Morocco's ministers of foreign affairs and agriculture.

The move was reported as having included the Western Sahara into the scope of the agreement, which the EU commission says is not correct.

A handful of liberal and left-leaning MEPs following the Western Sahara issue had also demanded clarification from the commission in light of the EU court decision in 2016.

The commission says the letters initialled last week have no formal legal value but is instead part of a process in concluding a trade agreement.

It also said it will soon make a proposal on a draft agreement for member states to sign. The draft will also need the consent of the European Parliament.

An adviser to the EU's top court last month said the EU's fisheries agreement with Morocco should be declared invalid because of fishing off the Western Sahara coastline.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Top court strikes down EU Western Sahara policy
  2. EU seeks to extend Morocco fish deal, despite legal opinion
  3. Morocco deals don't cover Western Sahara, EU lawyer says
EU seeks to extend Morocco fish deal, despite legal opinion

An EU court advisor says an EU fish deal with Rabat should be scrapped due to the Morocco-annexed territory of the Western Sahara. The fisheries agreement is set to expire in July but the European Commission want to renew it.

Turkey 'ready' to reform terror laws for EU visa deal

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's ambassador to the EU, says Ankara is ready to reform its anti-terror laws and meet all outstanding benchmarks so that Turks can travel freely to EU member states without visas.

Turkey 'ready' to reform terror laws for EU visa deal

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's ambassador to the EU, says Ankara is ready to reform its anti-terror laws and meet all outstanding benchmarks so that Turks can travel freely to EU member states without visas.

News in Brief

  1. EU-Turkey summit in Bulgaria in March
  2. Commission to investigate Apple's Shazam plans
  3. Spanish deputy PM: symbolic Catalan presidency 'ridiculous'
  4. Commission publishes positions on Chile trade talks
  5. MEPs concerned on complexity of clean energy funds
  6. Low attendance for Croat PM debate in Strasbourg
  7. European parliament approves special committee on pesticides
  8. EU parliament approves partial geo-blocking ban

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  2. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  3. European Free AlllianceEFA Joins the Protest in Aiacciu on 03 Feb. to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  4. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  7. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  9. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades

Latest News

  1. Western Balkans: A new start for Europe
  2. EU downgrades Kosovo in enlargement policy
  3. Juncker warns Croat PM he could wreck EU enlargement
  4. 'Operation Olive Branch' for self-defence and regional stability
  5. EU to have third attempt at financing CO2 storage
  6. EU draws red line on UK customs deal
  7. Romania's anti-corruption crackdown echoes a darker past
  8. German car industry can't be trusted, says EU commissioner