Hundreds of investment funds immediately drop 'green' label to dodge EU rules

Since new EU anti-greenwashing rules came into force last week, 674 fund managers have quietly rebranded their products.
Under new European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines introduced on 21 May, funds using terms such as “sustainable”, “green” or “impact” are required to meet strict fossil-fuel exclusion criteria.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
