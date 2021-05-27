Shell loses 'historic' climate case, must cut emissions by 2030

A Dutch court made a landmark ruling on Wednesday (26 May) that energy giant Shell must reduce CO2 emissions by 45 percent in the next decade.

The decision marks the first time an oil company is being held liable for climate change.

Shell is one of the world's largest multinationals in the oil sector, alongside fellow giants BP, ExxonMobil and Total.

The Dutch arm of NGO Friends of the Earth, Milieudefensie, launched the lawsuit against Shell in 2019 - backed by other six NG...