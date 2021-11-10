Ad
It would "make the taxonomy a counterproductive greenwashing tool instead of being a gold standard to prevent greenwashing," WWF has said. (Photo: Jeremy Buckingham)

Investors will reject EU 'green' label for gas and nuclear

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

An international group of 60 investors representing around €9 trillion has warned against including gas and nuclear in the new European taxonomy [classification] on sustainable finance.

The Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance has said, in a letter seen by Bloomberg, that the inclusion of gas "would be inconsistent with the high ambition level of the EU taxonomy framework overall".

The European Commission is currently considering including gas and nuclear in its 'green' labelling system ...

It would "make the taxonomy a counterproductive greenwashing tool instead of being a gold standard to prevent greenwashing," WWF has said. (Photo: Jeremy Buckingham)

