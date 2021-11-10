Investors will reject EU 'green' label for gas and nuclear

An international group of 60 investors representing around €9 trillion has warned against including gas and nuclear in the new European taxonomy [classification] on sustainable finance.
The Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance has said, in a letter seen by Bloomberg, that the inclusion of gas "would be inconsistent with the high ambition level of the EU taxonomy framework overall".
The European Commission is currently considering including gas and nuclear in its 'green' labelling system ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
