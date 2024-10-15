Ad
euobserver
The Temelín nuclear power station in the Czech Republic (Photo: Štěpán Ryšavý)

France and Germany strike nuclear compromise ahead of UN climate summit

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal,

Energy ministers have agreed to back nuclear energy at the upcoming UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan next month. 

Pro-nuclear France and anti-nuclear Germany reached a compromise to consider it as one of many "low-emission technologies" suitable for reducing carbon emissions — a long-held French goal.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

France seeks 'nuclear alliance' at EU energy meeting
Azerbaijan’s 'mobster' boss jailing critics ahead of climate summit
EU unveils energy crisis plan, but warns of difficult 'winters'
As Azerbaijan readies to host COP29, EU calls for peace with Armenia
How EU can push China to live up to its 2013 guarantees to Ukraine
The Temelín nuclear power station in the Czech Republic (Photo: Štěpán Ryšavý)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections