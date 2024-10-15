France and Germany strike nuclear compromise ahead of UN climate summit

Energy ministers have agreed to back nuclear energy at the upcoming UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan next month.
Pro-nuclear France and anti-nuclear Germany reached a compromise to consider it as one of many "low-emission technologies" suitable for reducing carbon emissions — a long-held French goal.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
