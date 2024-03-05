EU agrees rules to ban products made with forced labour

The EU reached a provisional agreement on Tuesday (5 March) to ban products made with forced labour from entering or exiting the single market.

The regulation was proposed by the EU Commission in September 2022 and aims to create a legal framework to investigate and eliminate products made with slave labour in companies' supply chains. An estimated 27.6 million people worldwide are exploited by forced labour.

"This hideous crime must be eradicated and the first step to achieve this consists in breaking the business model of companies that exploit workers," said Pierre-Yves Dermagne, Belgian minister for the economy and employment.

If formally adopted, the new rules will allow competent authorities to ban a product from the market if it is found to have been made using forced labour, regardless of whether it is imported into the EU or manufactured within the EU.

"This new law will be product-based, not company-based, meaning that all companies will have to comply with the ban if forced labour is detected at some step in their supply chain," said MEP Maria-Manuel Leitão-Marques.

In these cases, the products will be donated, eliminated or recycled, unless they are of strategic or critical importance for the Union, in which case they shall be withheld until it is proved that there is no longer any trace of forced labour.

Furthermore, if only part of a product is affected, that part could be replaced without removing the whole product from the market, for example, if a component of a vehicle could be replaced.

"It is a step forward in achieving fair trade and cleaning up supply chains, while prioritising human rights," said one of the leading MEPs on the file, the Dutch liberal Samira Rafaela.

The provisional agreement has been welcomed, particularly because the new rules on corporate due diligence are now in limbo, but it also has some shortcomings.

China? Turkmenistan?

For example, no presumption of state-imposed forced labour was included in the text, only a list of high-risk geographical areas and sectors where these practices exist, which will have to be drawn up by the commission.

"As it stands, the regulation will not sufficiently address state-imposed forced labour at scale to aid the 3.9 million people forced to work by the very institution that is supposed to protect them, their government," said Helene de Rengervé, senior EU adviser at Anti-Slavery International.

The regulation also fails to include an obligation to provide remediation for victims, something civil society organisations regret.

"The lack of obligated remediation for affected workers within the text weakens the incentives for companies to prevent forced labour and its reoccurrence, and implement mitigation measures," said Carolina Rudnik, president of the Chile-based NGO Fundación Libera.

In the event of non-compliance, companies will face a proportionate and dissuasive fine, to be set by member states — but there is no minimum or maximum fine in the regulation.

And, as currently stated in the provisional agreement, the competent national authorities will lead investigations within the EU, while the commission will play a coordinating role and analyse cases outside the bloc.

In this way, the final decision on whether or not to ban a product will be taken by the leading authority in the case. This authority will also rely on the support of an online database with updated information on the risks of forced labour, as well as guidelines from the commission on how to comply with the regulation.

The agreement still needs to be formally approved by both the council and the European parliament, and once it enters into force, member states will have three years to start applying the new rules.