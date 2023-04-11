Friday

14th Apr 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Malta refused to rescue boat in distress, say campaigners

  • A Sea Watch reconnaissance plane snapped this photo of some 400 people on a trawler (Photo: Sea Watch)

By

Listen to article

Malta refused to help rescue hundreds of people on a fishing boat in distress in their regional waters, according to campaigners.

Sea Watch International, an NGO, on Monday (10 April), said that Malta had instructed two nearby merchant vessels not to carry out a rescue.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

One of the merchant boats was instead told to supply fuel and water to the boat, which had sailed from the Libyan coast last week, said the NGO.

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), in a statement to Maltese media on Tuesday, claims there had been no demand for a rescue by those on the fishing boat.

"Reports concerning migrants in Malta's SRR [search-and-rescue region] are followed up immediately, and vessels which are not in distress are monitored accordingly. Moreover, written communication received by the AFM from the ship captain providing duty of care confirms that no rescue was requested by the people on board," they said.

But Maltese authorities in the past have also ignored repeated requests for help, posing questions on the veracity of such statements.

This was confirmed and witnessed by EUobserver while on board the Ocean Viking rescue ship, where authorities in Valetta ignored numerous requests to help rescue disabled children during an operation in their SRR.

Rescuers at the time had sent multiple emails, which went unanswered. Phone calls were also either ignored or not followed up.

Alarm Phone, an NGO, also disputed the Maltese statement.

They said they had in fact sent 21 emails to Malta requesting a rescue operation for the 400 people. The first alert was sent just after midnight on Easter Sunday, they said.

"We also called and asked for rescue, only to be hung up on. Shame on @armed_forces_malta for lying and denying responsibility!," they tweeted.

On Tuesday, the fishing vessel of 400 had entered Italian waters and is now being escorted by the Italian coast guard, said Alarm Phone.

Alarm Phone by mid-morning Tuesday described the conditions onboard as dramatic after having spoken to some on the boat.

"They report several medical emergencies, water filling the vessel and no fuel left," they said.

The Italian navy is now carrying out a massive rescue operation. Another boat with 800 has also been located, totalling over 1,200 people off the coast of Sicily in need of help.

The dramas reflect an on-going crisis that has turned the Mediterranean Sea into one of the deadliest routes for people seeking safety in Europe.

The Easter weekend holiday has so far seen numerous people die or go missing at sea.

German NGO ResQship said its boat Nadir had recovered two corpses at sea over the weekend, after having rescued 22 people.

The same day saw at least another 23 people go missing off the coast of Tunisia after two boats sunk. Four bodies had washed up on the Tunisian beaches.

The sinking marked the seventh so far this month alone, according to the AFP news agency.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
  2. EU says Libya needs more boats after latest drowning tragedy
  3. Crotone shipwreck triggers police vs coastguard blame game
  4. NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat of 30 people some 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search and rescue zone. But then suddenly let them go, allowing the Ocean Viking to perform its first rescue since leaving Marseille.

Crotone shipwreck triggers police vs coastguard blame game

As the body count continues to rise from the Crotone shipwreck off the Calabria coast, authorities in Italy are looking for who to blame. At least 68 people are now confirmed dead, including children, after a 20-metre boat sank.

NGOs rescue around 800 people in Mediterranean

The NGO rescue vessel Ocean Viking has 555 people onboard, while Sea Watch 3 has 250. The rescues come as the Libyans intercept over 1,000 people in two days, while another boat in Malta's search-and-rescue zone pleas for help.

EU to study Italian state of emergency on migration

A European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels that they first need "to see what the state of emergency implies", noting that it is Italy's national competence to make such declarations.

NGOs appear in over 1,000 Frontex smuggling documents

Frontex officers regularly interrogate asylum seekers to glean information of possible smuggling and trafficking suspects. This is then shared with the EU's police agency, Europol. Frontex says it has over 1,000 documents linked to those interrogations where NGOs appear.

Exclusive

Aid agencies clam up in Congo sex-for-work scandal

The European Commission has 25 documents, including emails, in its possession that contains "information about potential crimes" involving aid agency staff in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. EUobserver received a partial disclosure of the documents.

Latest News

  1. Two oligarchs who fled Moldova in crosshairs for EU sanctions
  2. EU bill to fight child sex abuse may overload police, finds study
  3. The threat from Russia's fleet of 'ghost tankers'
  4. AI has escaped the 'sandbox' — can it still be regulated?
  5. Blood vodka? Russian firm opens distillery on EU doorstep
  6. Migraines: the chronic condition crippling 40m Europeans
  7. EU to study Italian state of emergency on migration
  8. Oil-spill devastation in Nigeria — and how the EU can fix it

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  2. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  3. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us