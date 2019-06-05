Wednesday

5th Jun 2019

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Tajani urged to allow Catalan MEPs into parliament

  • Carles Puigdemont apparently surreptitiously entered the parliament on Thursday afternoon (Photo: Eric Maurice/Twitter)

By

Catalan separatists and left-wing lawmakers on Tuesday (4 June) called on the European Parliament president Antonio Tajani to "defend the political rights" of newly-elected MEPs from Catalonia.

In a letter addressed to Tajani and his 14 vice-presidents, the 76 deputies of the 135-seat regional Catalan parliament, said that a recent decision by the parliament to prevent the two MEPs accrediting themselves in the EP sets "a flagrant and dangerous violation of MEPs political rights and the political rights of their voters".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

On Wednesday last week, former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his ex-minister Toni Comín – both in self-imposed exile in Belgium – were denied accreditation to the EP building as MEPs. Both were elected in Spain under the 'Together, Free for Europe' list.

It is common for newly-elected MEPs to get a provisional access pass, in order to prepare for the first assembly of the new team of lawmakers in the European Parliament.

Other Spanish MEPs, such as Jose Ramon Bauza from Ciudadanos, as well as Diana Riva and Pernando Barrena from the Ara Republiques party, had already been given the accreditation pass.

Earlier in the week, six Spanish MEPs from the Ciudadanos party had written a letter to Tajani asking him to deny access to the Catalan separatists, saying "Mr Puigdemont is still a runaway from Spanish justice, with a criminal case opened against him," adding that "he perpetrated a coup against democracy."

Soon after denying accreditation to Puigdemont and Comin, the European Parliament decided to stop all accreditations to Spanish MEP-elects, and to withdraw those already given.

All 54 Spanish MEPs have to attend a ceremony in Madrid on June 17th to make an oath to the Spanish constitution, before taking up their seat in the European Assembly.

If MEP-elects do not show up in Madrid, they will lose their EP seat.

Both Puigdemont and Comin are expected to be arrested on charges of rebellion if they return to Spain, for their involvement in the 2017 referendum on independence in Catalonia and the following independence declaration - which was immediately suspended until further notice.

'Madrid, not Brussels'

"Everything that happens before July 2nd, is not played in Brussels, it is played in Madrid," said EP spokesperson Jaume Duch on Tuesday, replying to questions on why MEPs had been denied accreditation. "This is not a decision that is taken at the European parliament."

"On July 2nd and onwards, there is a new parliament, a new composition, and it is this parliament that has to decide how to react, if it wants to react," he said, speaking at an event in Barcelona.

"Maybe it would be different if the European Parliament had its own electoral law, but this is not the case," Duch added.

It is still unknown if Oriol Junqueras, the former Catalan vice-president, who is also an MEP-elect, will be given permission to leave his prison to pledge before the Spanish constitution and then join the MEPs assembly in Brussels on July 2nd.

Junqueras has been in preventative prison on charges of rebellion for over a year.

The EP developments have been met with criticism from several MEPs, who wrote a letter to Tajani late last week, signed by signed by 11 MEPs from different parliamentary groups such as the Greens, Alde and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

"It is a decision of the president of the European parliament to block the entry of the Catalan MEPs, this is not a normal procedure at all," Belgian MEP Mark Demesmaeker, from the ECR group.

"It is a very bad message so shortly after the European elections. The European institutions have invested and the parliament has invested a lot of money in the campaign, asking people to cast their vote, but then they will exclude two MEPs – or maybe three – who got more than two million votes," he told EUobserver.

"If Spain has an objection, then Spain should bring this to the committee on legal affairs here in the European parliament," says Demesmaeker.

"It is a dangerous precedent, because it shows that the presidency of the European Parliament is not primarily concerned about the rights of the members of the European Parliament, and the people they represent," he says.

"The way Spain avoids constructive dialogue with Catalonia," says MEP Ivo Vajgl, from the liberal Alde group. "This raises doubts about democratic rules in EU electoral process."

"This is not the first time that Spanish authorities are using their national legislation and practices, to counter the principles of European rule of law and democracy," he added.

On Thursday afternoon, there were reports that Puigdemont and Comin had somehow entered the EP building in Brussels.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Puigdemont to challenge ban on standing as MEP
  2. Catalonia diplomats back in action abroad
  3. Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership
Puigdemont to challenge ban on standing as MEP

Carles Puigdemont is set to take legal action to defend his rights as European Parliament candidate and for voters' right to cast a vote for him. He could go so far as to challenge the outcome of the May elections.

Catalonia diplomats back in action abroad

The new regional government is to reopen its representations aboard. In Brussels, its new foreign minister Ernest Maragall insisted that it wanted to show "responsibility".

Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership

Back in Belgium after Spain lifted a European Arrest Warrant against him, the separatist former leader wants to be the real power behind the region's government and a new push for independence.

Opinion

Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

For example, Germany's primetime TV news reported that 47 percent of political social media discussions were related to the extreme-right AfD party, when in fact this was the case only for Twitter - used by only four percent of Germans.

News in Brief

  1. Greens add five new MEPs to EU parliamentary group
  2. Trump promises UK 'phenomenal' trade deal
  3. Juncker to meet Kushner to discuss Middle East
  4. EU has spent €450m on genome-editing research
  5. Five-party centre-left coalition ready to rule Finland
  6. Italy's Conte threatens to quit unless coalition solves spat
  7. Juncker lives in 50 square metre hotel apartment
  8. EU urges China to release Tiananmen activists

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  2. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  4. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  5. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  6. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  7. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”

Latest News

  1. Tajani urged to allow Catalan MEPs into parliament
  2. Complexity of EU health data exchange 'underestimated'
  3. EU guilty of Libya migrant 'tragedy', ICC lawsuit says
  4. Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections
  5. Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit
  6. FIFA's schools programme aims to reach 700m children
  7. Vestager takes centre-stage in Danish election fight
  8. Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  4. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  9. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  10. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  12. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us