Thursday

26th Mar 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Renew MEPs raise alarm on coronavirus civil liberties

  • The Hungarian government of Viktor Orban has cynically used the public health crisis to finish its project of eliminating democracy in the country - and he's not the only one (Photo: European Parliament)

By

At this hour, the European Union is facing its biggest test ever. The fight to overcome the corona crisis demands our common determination.

As the conditions in hospitals become increasingly precarious and the death toll rises, our thoughts are with the doctors, nurses, patients and their families.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

This crisis has triggered a wave of solidarity among Europeans.

People doing grocery shopping for their elderly neighbours, streets erupting in applause for health care staff and front line workers, and university students giving free online courses to high school kids.

It shows that by lending a helping hand to each other, we can overcome this.

Unfortunately, some see in this crisis a window of opportunity for more sinister plans. Disinformation is flooding our social media, by outside forces aiming to scare and divide us.

We also witness an attempt by forces within Europe to do away with checks and balances and fundamental rights.

It goes without saying that this is an exceptional situation, that requires unorthodox measures. However, such unorthodox measures should be of a temporary nature, limited to what is absolutely necessary, and fully in line with fundamental rights and our existing rules.

The state of emergency is not something to be invoked frivolously. When one day the corona nightmare is over, we should not wake up in an authoritarian state where individual freedoms have dwindled.

The Hungarian government cynically uses the public health crisis to finish its project of eliminating democracy in the country.

It wants an indefinite state of emergency, suspend laws and impose up to five years of imprisonment for those media refusing to be part of the government propaganda machine.

Its entry ban based on nationality, also cutting off residents from their homes and families, is thinly-veiled discrimination, utterly unrelated to the virus.

Viruses don't recognise nationality, borders, skin colour or religion.

However, it follows from Orban's disinformation that migrants are to blame for the coronavirus.

Not just Hungary

Other governments, in Latvia, Romania and Estonia for example, want to seize this opportunity and break free from their obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

In several countries, for example Belgium, Germany, Poland and the UK use anonymised data of mobile phone users to track their movements.

But it is just a small, but tempting, step to the Singaporean system, that tracks and monitors individual citizens via their phones.

The antidote to this virus can never be to kill our very European soul: the respect for democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights.

Quite to the contrary: safeguarding the rights of our citizens is ever more important in times of crisis.

The European Convention on Human Rights was never meant for fair weather circumstances, but it was meant to serve as a bastion to protect democratic rule of law and fundamental rights against attacks.

Those rights, like the right to health, economic and social rights, and civil and political freedoms, are all very relevant in the present context.

Rights are there to protect the vulnerable, such as children, the elderly, the sick, the poor, the homeless or refugees.

Or indeed truck drivers stuck in a traffic jam at the Polish border for three days in deplorable conditions, people in precarious jobs who cannot afford sick leave, or journalists who do a vital jobs of keeping us informed.

In these times of crisis, our citizens demand strong leadership, and rightfully so.

However, that should never be misinterpreted as a demand for authoritarianism or doing away with European values.

This crisis should not be exploited to destroy the foundations on which our Europe was built, exactly 70 years ago this year: the Schumann Declaration and the European Convention on Human Rights.

A Europe of cooperation, democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights. Europe has gone through very rough times before.

But we always emerged from a crisis stronger than before. If we protect our society, our way of life, with determination, solidarity and unity.

Author bio

The 13 Renew MEP authors are members of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee. Sophie in ‘t Veld, Abir Al-Sahlani, Malik Azmani, Anna Donáth, Fabienne Keller, Moritz Körner, Nathalie Loiseau, Jan-Christoph Oetjen, Maite Pagazaurtundua, Michal Šimecka, Ramona Strugariu, Dragos Tudorache and Hilde Vautmans.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill
  2. How Hungary's Orban blamed migrants for coronavirus
  3. Coronavirus: What EU can and can't do
  4. How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?

Coronavirus

Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill

In a draft bill Hungary's ruling government seeks special powers uncontrolled by parliament, election, referendums, courts for an indefinite amount of time, rights' groups worry. The bill could be vote on within eight days.

Feature

How Hungary's Orban blamed migrants for coronavirus

Viktor Orban's government was quick to blame an Iranian legally studying in Hungary as his country's first coronavirus case. In fact, it was a Hungarian woman, who probably caught it in Italy.

Analysis

Coronavirus: What EU can and can't do

Legal limitations means the European Commission's role when it comes to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic is broadly limited to coordination and support. It is up to member states to work together.

Analysis

How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?

Crises, whether terrorism, migration or pandemics, do not mean that "everything goes," experts warn over the measures EU states introduced to fight the coronavirus. Health and democracy should not be seen as a binary choice.

Column

Only democracy can fight epidemics

As Li Wenliang, the deceased Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for reporting on the virus, said: "There should be more openness and transparency".

News in Brief

  1. Europe can 'bend the trend', von der Leyen says
  2. Spanish laboratories warn China test kit 'imprecise'
  3. Do not repeat 'mistakes from 2008 crisis', NGO warns
  4. WTO: economic impact of virus bigger than 2008
  5. Poland: Virus could hurt green investments
  6. EU sates drastically short of masks, ventilators
  7. Three billion people worldwide confined at home
  8. Spanish coronavirus death toll now higher than China

Why Miroslav Lajčák is the wrong choice for EU envoy

The EU could blow up the Kosovo-Serbia negotiations' reset. Should Miroslav Lajčák indeed be appointed, the two senior EU diplomats dealing with Kosovo would both come from the small minority of member states that do not recognise Kosovo.

Belgium's Aalst carnival - no easy fix to anti-semitism

This year's carnival saw Jews portrayed as insects, people wearing fake ultra-Orthodox costumes, crass comments about circumcision and the Wailing Wall, uniforms resembling Nazi attire labelled Unestapo - a play on the word 'Gestapo'.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen warns 'end selfishness' in virus crisis
  2. Chinese ambassador to EU: put trust before politics
  3. EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy
  4. Renew MEPs raise alarm on coronavirus civil liberties
  5. EU courts still issuing verdicts despite pandemic
  6. How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?
  7. Polish MEP makes false claims on EU parliament infections
  8. Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us