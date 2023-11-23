Thursday

23rd Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

EU approves €920m for Hungary, despite rule-of-law fears

  • The money will be used to improve the electricity market by installing smart metering and investing in the digitalisation of energy companies, EU officials said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission on Thursday (23 November) approved the release of €920m to Hungary under the country's recovery and resilience plan — a decision which has sparked criticism and raised eyebrows.

The move is widely perceived as a pre-emptive attempt by the commission to bypass Hungary's veto power to block additional aid to Ukraine in the upcoming European Council in December.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Until now, all EU funds linked to Hungary's recovery plan were suspended over concerns over the rule of law and democratic backsliding in the country.

While this set of advance payments (concerning funds to support the transition away from fossil fuels under the so-called RePowerEU) is not tied to any rule-of-law conditionalities, the decision remains controversial.

"Big, big mistake," wrote German Green MEP Daniel Freund on X, formerly Twitter.

"Every cent of EU money should be paid under condition of respect for the rule of law," said Renew Europe Belgian MEP Hilde Vautmans.

The announcement comes the same week as the launch of a controversial billboard campaign targeting EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the introduction of a new 'national sovereignty' law deemed as an "authoritarian tool" to silence critical voices.

It also comes after Hungarian prime minister Orbán met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in China — including a handshake photo which was heavily criticised in Brussels.

But the commission has argued that it is following the rules.

"The logic behind it [the approval of these funds] is the urgency to move forward with the RePowerEU objectives, given the ongoing energy crisis," a commission spokesperson said.

The €920m in advance payments, which will take place in two steps, still depend on the green light of EU finance ministers.

EU officials said that the new Hungarian recovery plan is worth €10.4bn, including €4.6bn under the RePowerEU chapter (divided into €0.7bn in grants and €3.9bn in low-interest loans).

Once the decision is adopted by the EU Council, about €90m will be disbursed within two months, and the remainder €830m within a year.

These funds will be used to improve the electricity market by installing smart metering and investing in the digitalisation of energy companies, EU officials said.

Beyond the €920m in pre-financing, the release of all other funds depend on the successful implementation of the 27 designated super milestones—the criteria established by the commission for Hungary's government to unlock cohesion and Covid recovery funds.

"As soon as Hungary submits its first payment request [for funds outside the pre-financing], we will examine if all 27 super milestones have been implemented. No payment at that stage will happen unless all those super milestones have been achieved," a commission spokesperson also said.

Last month, the Financial Times first cited EU senior officials as mulling the release of funds, partly to convince Budapest to back EU long-term support to Kyiv to fight Russia — a top-up of the EU budget opposed by Orbán.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. Hungary cannot blackmail EU over Ukraine, says commissioner
  2. Orban's sovereignty bill seen as fresh attack on rule of law
  3. Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake
  4. Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?
Orban's sovereignty bill seen as fresh attack on rule of law

Hungary's new sovereignty law has been criticised by the opposition as 'another dark milestone' for the country's democratic values and the rule of law — and it could bring yet another clash between Budapest and Brussels.

Opinion

Is Viktor Orbán now a traitor to the EU?

Viktor Orbán decided to travel to Beijing and to offer his services to the Russian dictator. In doing so, he not only broke the bond of mutual trust which underlies the functioning of the EU, but also endangered its integrity.

Analysis

How Wilders' Dutch extremism goes way beyond Islamophobia

Without losing sight of his pervasive Islamophobia, it is essential to note Geert Wilders' far-right extremism extends to other issues that could drastically alter the nature of Dutch politics — and end its often constructive role in advancing EU policies.

Latest News

  1. EU approves €920m for Hungary, despite rule-of-law fears
  2. How Wilders' Dutch extremism goes way beyond Islamophobia
  3. Will EU climate chief Hoekstra come clean before COP28?
  4. Far-right Islamophobe Wilders wins Dutch election
  5. Luxembourg spy chief resigns in 'toxic' climate
  6. Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign
  7. Spain's amnesty law draws boos at Strasbourg debate
  8. Orban's sovereignty bill seen as fresh attack on rule of law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us