Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's EU charm tour has gone awry before it began over plans to hide from public scrutiny.

The 34-year old CEO has agreed to talk to top MEPs in Brussels about privacy violations, but only behind closed doors, prompting criticism in the EU capital.

"Pity this will not be a public hearing. There are more EU users on Facebook than there are in the US & Europeans deserve to know how their data is handled," EU justice commissioner Vera Joureva said on Twit...