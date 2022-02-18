Ad
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki is welcomed by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in the executive's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

Poland says edging toward EU rule-of-law deal

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland had made progress in unblocking Covid-19 recovery funds, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday (18 February) following meeting with European commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Morawiecki's meeting is another sign that Poland and the EU executive may be navigating their way out of the rule-of-law dispute that has jeopardised billions of euros in EU funds for Poland.

The apparent thaw in Brussels-Warsaw relations comes against the backdrop of Poland's histori...

