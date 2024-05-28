Former spy chief Dick Schoof poised to become Dutch prime minister

Former spy chief Dick Schoof is poised to become the next prime minister of the Netherlands, leading a coalition dominated by far-right leader Geert Wilders.
Wilders and three other coalition partners – including outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal VVD party, the conservative NSC, and the farmers' party (BBB) – nominated Schoof on Tuesday (28 May).&nb...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.