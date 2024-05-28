Ad
euobserver
Dick Schoof, a former head of the Dutch intelligence service, lacks political experience and has never worked in parliament.  (Photo: Tweede Kamer)

Former spy chief Dick Schoof poised to become Dutch prime minister

Rule of Law
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Former spy chief Dick Schoof is poised to become the next prime minister of the Netherlands, leading a coalition dominated by far-right leader Geert Wilders.

Wilders and three other coalition partners – including outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal VVD party, the conservative NSC, and the farmers' party (BBB) – nominated Schoof on Tuesday (28 May).&nb...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

