Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at last week's G7 summit in Japan, with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: Downing Street)

A UK, Poland, Ukraine alliance could ensure European security

Ukraine
Opinion
by Oleksii Goncharenko, Odessa,

War does not change you; it shows who you truly are. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown the true nature of all alliances and coalitions within Europe. It also demonstrates the importance of allies fully committing to their relationships.

There are still no guarantees on whether Ukraine will become a part of Nato. No matter how often Nato leadership says that the doors to Nato 'are open', Ukraine still has no Membership Action Plan.

Some commentators still say it is mor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Oleksii Goncharenko is a Ukrainian MP for Odessa.

Related articles

Ukraine — what's been destroyed so far, and who pays?
Poland and Hungary's ugly divorce over Ukraine
Ukraine's military advantage? How quick it treats its wounded
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at last week's G7 summit in Japan, with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: Downing Street)

Tags

UkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Oleksii Goncharenko is a Ukrainian MP for Odessa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections