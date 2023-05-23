A UK, Poland, Ukraine alliance could ensure European security

War does not change you; it shows who you truly are. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown the true nature of all alliances and coalitions within Europe. It also demonstrates the importance of allies fully committing to their relationships.

There are still no guarantees on whether Ukraine will become a part of Nato. No matter how often Nato leadership says that the doors to Nato 'are open', Ukraine still has no Membership Action Plan.

Some commentators still say it is mor...