Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Czechs pushing EU law on Belarus-type migrant storms

By

Listen to article

Belarus and Russia could once again use migrants to try to "destabilise" EU countries, Prague has warned, amid preparations to curb people's asylum rights in future emergencies.

There was an "ever-present risk of instrumentalisation [of migrants] by Belarus and Russia," the Czech EU presidency told fellow member states in an internal paper one week ago, seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Multiple sources from Polish and Lithuanian authorities suggest the rise of attempted irregular crossings of African migrants who are temporarily staying in Russia before travelling towards the EU via Belarus," it added.

"The flow of migrants is facilitated by Russia's visa policy towards certain African countries of origin," it said.

There were just 752 "irregular border-crossings" from Belarus so far this year, but Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia also prevented 14,613 entries, showing that "the potential for the possible increase in flows into the EU remains high", the Czech Republic said.

Its warnings hark back to events in 2021 when Belarus flew in thousands of people from the Middle East and forced them to storm Polish and Lithuanian borders.

The situation was different to authentic refugee crises because it was a deliberately orchestrated campaign by Belarus to cause political stress inside the EU.

Turkey and Morocco used similar tactics against Greece and Spain in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Czech discussion paper comes at the same time Prague is trying to shepherd a new EU law allowing front-line countries to suspend normal asylum rights if fresh trouble broke out.

The draft law allows them to register asylum applications only at specially designated points next to the border.

It lets them detain people to stop them absconding, take up to four weeks to lodge their claims, and up to 16 weeks to process them.

It also makes provisions for fast-track deportations, while underlining that people's basic rights, such as "the principle of non-refoulement", must be respected.

The Czechs sent round a new compromise text for the rules, to be discussed by EU diplomats on Thursday (8 September).

The text, also seen by EUobserver, differs little from the original EU Commission bill put forward last December.

It adds that Cyprus' de facto border with the internationally unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus should be treated the same way as the EU-Belarusian or Russian border in terms of the new emergency measures.

And it tweaks legal language so that even people with "well-founded" asylum applications would find it harder to enter the EU.

"At the moment, it is too early to say whether it would be possible to conclude the Council's negotiations under our [EU] presidency [which ends in December]," a Czech spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Czechs noted that more Ukrainian refugees were likely to soon come to Europe due to cold weather.

"With the upcoming winter and given the devastating aftermath in many cities in the form of destroyed residential housing and schools, numbers of IDPs [internally displaced persons] and subsequently refugee flows towards the EU are likely to rise," they said.

The flow of refugees had currently stabilised, with around 35,000 people a day entering the EU from Ukraine and 37,200 Ukrainians exiting the bloc.

This compares to up to 190,000 entries a day when war first broke out.

But the conflict has changed the eastern migration route for the long term, the Czechs predicted.

Russian EU asylum applications were low (just 7,638 since Russia invaded Ukraine in February), but still double that in normal times.

And with "no end to the war in sight, the far-reaching socio-economic impact can be foreseen for years to come" in all countries in the region, pushing people also from Moldova, for instance, to seek better lives in Europe.

"Record inflation, the refugee wave, and severe trade disruption do not bode well for the future [of Moldova]," its discussion paper noted, singling out the EU neighbour for its vulnerability.

"Any conflict intensification in the south of Ukraine could affect a large number of IDPs and set them on the move; most likely towards the Moldovan border," it added.

A "potential risk of involving the Transnistrian region, where Russian military is present, into the war should not be discarded," it also said, referring to a Russian-occupied breakaway part of Moldova.

"Last months have seen an upsurge of violent incidents, with a series of explosions and attacks on infrastructure [in Transnistria] aimed at destabilising the situation," Prague warned.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Migrant-rescue ships win greater EU freedoms
  2. EU 'foot dragging' on Poland border wall with Belarus
  3. Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine
Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine

A new Human Rights Watch report documents how Russia has forcibly transferred Ukrainian citizens from their homes to Russia and Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, a war crime in breach of international law, in a so-called "filtration" process.

EU mission in Africa goes on spending spree

€7,000 newspaper subscriptions, €30,000 for stationary, an accessories kit including a mouse, keyboard and headset with micro for €20,000. These are some of the expenses being billed by the EU's civilian mission to Central African Republic.

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

The former foreign minister was the one who introduced Northern Ireland protocol bill earlier this year, which would allow the UK government to abandon parts of the protocol — in breach of its divorce agreement with the EU.

Opinion

Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity

So far rich countries have pledged pitiful amounts of aid to Pakistan. The EU, responsible for 23.2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, has allocated a mere €1.8 million for humanitarian assistance — less than five cents per person.

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

The former foreign minister was the one who introduced Northern Ireland protocol bill earlier this year, which would allow the UK government to abandon parts of the protocol — in breach of its divorce agreement with the EU.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Tougher EU safety rules for 'internet of things'
  2. New British PM hopes for negotiated deal with EU
  3. EU Commission announces 'European Care Strategy'
  4. EU food safety agency calls to improve animal welfare
  5. EU parliament and presidencies sign 'migration' roadmap
  6. Zelensky nominated for Sakharov prize
  7. EU secures more monkeypox vaccines
  8. Ukraine mulls shutting down Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen unveils energy crisis plan ahead of key meeting
  2. EU mulls 'specialised teams' to counter migration abroad
  3. Netherlands warns against EU carbon credit sell-off
  4. EU power price response 'uncoordinated', experts warn
  5. Czechs pushing EU law on Belarus-type migrant storms
  6. Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body
  7. Europe's summer fires released highest emissions since 2007
  8. Beware the 'biomethane is green gas' hot-air PR trick

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us