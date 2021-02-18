Ad
Teachers protest against the coup in Hpa-An, the capital city of Kayin State, in southern Myanmar, on 9 February (Photo: Ninjastrikers)

EU to impose targeted sanctions on Myanmar junta

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have asked the foreign service to draft a blacklist of Myanmar coup leaders in reaction to escalating violence.

"In response to the military coup, the European Union stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible," EU foreign ministers plan to say after meeting on Monday (22 February), according to draft conclusions agreed by their ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday.

"The Council invites the high representative [EU foreign relations...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

