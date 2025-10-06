Mixed message on Frontex future role in drone detection

Drones used by the EU's border agency Frontex will only be for border surveillance, the European Commission has stated — after its migration chief Magnus Brunner suggested otherwise.
"This is about border surveillance, so about detecting, finding things that happen, for example, at sea," Markus Lammert, a commission spokesperson told...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.