Ukip in death spiral, says MEP Steven Woolfe

By Aleksandra Eriksson

Ukip former leadership contender Steven Woolfe has left the party, saying it has ”something rotten” in it and that it entered a "death spiral” without long-standing leader Nigel Farage in charge.

Woolfe, who was recently hospitalised after a brawl with a party colleague, said he had put his name forward for the Ukip leadership because of support from party members.

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.