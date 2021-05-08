Saturday

8th May 2021

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit

  • European Council president Charles Michel was criticised for not defending Ursula von der Leyen when she was snubbed a seat at meeting with the Turkish president (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The phrase "gender equality" has been removed from the declaration on social issues to be adopted by EU leaders at their social summit in Porto later on Friday (7 May) after Poland and Hungary opposed the expression.

The phrase was replaced by a reference to a previous document, the European Pillar of Social Rights, which includes "gender equality".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The latest compromise is part of a trend that has been going in the EU, with mostly Hungary and Poland, sometimes joined by Slovakia, Bulgaria, pushing for "gender equality" to be deleted from different EU texts.

The nationalist-conservative governments in Budapest and Warsaw have attacked LGBTIQ-rights and women's rights at home, and their efforts at EU level have caused worry among several member states.

An earlier draft of the "Porto Declaration", seen by EUobserver, read that leaders will step up efforts to fight discrimination and "work actively to close gaps in employment, pay, and pensions between men and men, and to promote gender equality and fairness for every individual in our society".

The latest version of the declaration, to be adopted later on Friday by EU leaders, says that leaders will step up efforts to fight discrimination and "work actively to close gender gaps in employment, pay, and pensions, and to promote equality and fairness for every individual in our society".

This latest text also refers back to a previous document, the European Pillar of Social Rights, in which is gender equality is one of the key principles.

Arriving at the Porto summit, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban said men and women should be treated equally, but the "only difficulty is to use the term gender".

"We, Christians, consider gender as an ideologically-motivated expression, whose meaning is not clarified at all, sometimes it means something between men and women, we would not like to mix up an ideological dispute with our strong commitment to equality between men and women," he said.

The efforts by Budapest and Warsaw to eradicate language on gender equality or LBGTI have not been always successful - but have been systematic in nature.

Warsaw and Budapest argue that the term gender is not used in the EU treaty.

"Poland always underlines how important legal clarity is, and that we should stick to treaty regulations. Treaty of the European Union very clearly refers not to gender equality but to equality between women and men," a Polish official told EUobserver.

Hungary's permanent representation to the EU did not respond to a request for comment.

But rights groups argue the effort to delete the term undermines years of progress.

"Attacking the term 'gender' is a strategy widely applied by anti-human rights actors to undermine advancements of women's rights, sexual and reproductive rights, and LGBTI rights," said Katrin Hugendubel, advocacy director of ILGA Europe, a group campaigning for LGBTI rights.

"For a few years now, we see the Polish and Hungarian government systematically challenge the term 'gender' in any council text, and therefore eroding women and LGBTI people's rights. When gender equality is erased from language, it is erased as a principle. We call on all EU member states to stand strong, and speak out against the attempted erasure of gender and the principle of gender equality," she added.

At Friday's Porto summit, leaders are expected to recommit to social values and an inclusive recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic that triggered an economic downturn not seen since the second world war.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies
  2. EU wants large firms to report on gender pay-gap or face fines
  3. Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study
  4. Hungary plans gay adoption ban, amid second corona wave
  5. Hungary gags EU ministers on China
Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies

The efforts by the two nationalist-conservative governments, which have both attacked LGBTIQ-rights and women' rights at home, is causing angst among several member states, who see it as a possible roll-back on gender rights.

Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study

A new report on gender equality in the EU makes it clear: improved gender equality in decision-making is the main driver of progress in the EU. And most progress so far is due to outliers Sweden, Denmark and France.

Exclusive

Hungary gags EU ministers on China

EU countries have shelved plans to issue a statement of moral support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong - due to Hungary's veto. Hungary is a major beneficiary of Chinese investment, including the building of a new university in Budapest.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Czech minister plotted to bury evidence on Russian attack
  2. Putin promotes Russia's 'Kalashnikov-like' vaccine
  3. Coronavirus: Indian variant clusters found across England
  4. UN report encourages EU methane cuts
  5. EU court upholds ban on bee-harming pesticides
  6. Israeli tourists welcomed back by EU
  7. EU duped into funding terrorist group, Israel says
  8. Brussels prepares portfolio of potential Covid-19 treatments

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. MEPs win battle for bigger citizens' voice at Conference
  2. Hungary gags EU ministers on China
  3. Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
  4. EU preparing to send soldiers to Mozambique
  5. EU now 'open' to vaccine waiver, after Biden U-turn
  6. EU mulls using new 'peace' fund to help Libyan coast guard
  7. Poland 'breaks EU law' over judges, EU court opinion says
  8. 11 EU states want to cut fossil-fuels from cross-border projects

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us