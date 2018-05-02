Vultures circle over British PM in EU talks

Brexit hardliners in British prime minister Theresa May's party have rebelled against plans for an EU 'customs partnership'.

The threat to her authority raises the risk of the UK exiting the EU without a deal, amid British parliamentary efforts to prevent that scenario.

The hardline European Research Group (ERG), a clique of 60 Conservative Party MPs led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, issued May its ultimatum in a report last week, which came to light on Tuesday (1 May).

The 30-page file, entitled Memorandum - the New Customs Partnership, said plans for a deal in which the UK would mirror EU customs rules on Britain's borders and collect tariffs on behalf of the European Union, would make it "impossible" for the UK to have an independent trade policy.

ERG members have threatened to boycott votes in parliament if May goes ahead, questioning her ability to govern.

May relies on the support of a small group of Democratic Unionist MPs from Northern Ireland to govern, having no outright majority in parliament for her Conservative party, following her disastrous 2017 election.

"I will not support the customs partnership and doubt many ERG members would either," Rees-Mogg told The Sun, Britain's top-selling tabloid on Tuesday.

"The customs partnership is incompatible with the Conservative party manifesto," he added in remarks to other media, calling it "completely cretinous, the silliest thing I could possibly think of".

Hardline members in May's cabinet - including David Davis, her Brexit minister, and Liam Fox, her trade secretary - have also threatened to resign if she goes ahead with the EU customs deal, posing further questions for her government.

If the hard-Brexit foreign minister Boris Johnson and environment minister Michael Gove were to join the rebellion, May's days in office could be numbered.

The Conservative party's intestinal warfare will come to a head on Wednesday when May's 11-member Brexit sub-committee meets in Downing Street to discuss the EU exit talks.

A customs accord is central to the final Brexit deal, not least because it would prevent the creation of a hard border in Ireland - a red line for Irish and EU negotiators.

The ERG wants a "streamlined customs arrangement" in which the UK imposes border checks, but uses high-tech electronic solutions to minimise disruption for people going back and forth.